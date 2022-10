YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a fire in a dryer at about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at the private prison on the East Side was accidental.

Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.

Reports said prison officials told firefighters some of the linen may have had oil on them which could have contributed to them catching on fire.

There were no injuries.