NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews were called Monday to a crumbling building in New Castle.
According to the New Castle Fire Chief, crews were called about 9:25 a.m. to 109 W. Long Avenue for a partial building collapse.
Crews found that one-quarter to one-half of the building had collapsed. The road was closed in the area.
Partial demolition for the building was ordered, and the road is expected to reopen shortly after 3 p.m. Crews are cleaning up the debris.
No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged.