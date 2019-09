There is heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews were called out to a fire Thursday morning on Youngstown’s east side.

Firefighters went to 1631 Shehy St. about 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

There was heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.