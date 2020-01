OT Beight and Sons on State Route 170 caught fire on Thursday afternoon

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire has destroyed a business in East Palestine.

Neighboring fire departments were called to assist, and crews had to pump in water.

The family-owned and operated business sells memorial and cleans headstones. The company also has a location in Boardman.

