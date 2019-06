A viewer reports that the crash is backing up traffic

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash in Howland sent a driver to the hospital Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Route 82 and Howland Wilson Road sometime before 4 p.m.

A car and truck were involved.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash backed up traffic to Route 11 while crews cleared the road.