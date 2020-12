It happened around 4 p.m. on Route 224 near Stonebridge Grille & Tavern and Tippecanoe Road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – No one was injured after a Canfield school bus got into an accident with kids on board Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Route 224 near Stonebridge Grille & Tavern and Tippecanoe Road.

A green SUV rear-ended the school bus.

According to Canfield Schools spokesperson Renee English, a second bus had to pick up the students and take them home.