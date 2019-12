It happened around 7:30 a.m. on a portion of US-422 near Copper Road

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The scene of a crash in Slippery Rock Township is cleared after a reported crash in which a fuel tank separated from a semi-truck.

Dispatchers say the fuel tank hit several vehicles, and fuel started leaking from the tank.

HAZMAT has been called to the scene.

No serious injuries were reported, and the roadway was cleared by 9:45 a.m.