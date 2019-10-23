Crews called back to scene of massive fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews were called back Wednesday morning to the scene of a fire that destroyed a three-story apartment building Tuesday.

The fire rekindled about 6:30 a.m. at the building on Broadway Street, across from Wick Park.

Smoke could be seen coming from the burned-out debris. It only took crews a few minutes to address it and clear the scene.

The building initially caught fire at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Extra manpower had to be called in to battle the flames. When it was all done, every truck in the city but one was called to battle the fire.

The building was destroyed and two other homes beside it were damaged.

Tuesday’s fire was so massive that the chiefs were stationed in the front and back of the home to keep tabs on the fire and also to call in extra manpower.

There were no injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.