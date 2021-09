BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cleanup continues from Hurricane Ida. Help is on the way to the Northeast from all over the country.

One group is Meade Electric. They’re out of Chicago and made a stop in Boardman last night at the Holiday Inn.

Over 60 vehicles were in the lot as they make their way to Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The utility crews will help with electrical repairs and help restore service to thousands without power.