YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say neighbors went inside an East Side home late Sunday evening just before flames were visible.

Crews were called just after 10 p.m. to a 1587 Craiglee Ave. home and found a fire on the first floor, which they were able to keep from spreading.

Damage is listed at $1,000. There were no injuries.

Witnesses told firefighters they saw a man enter the home with a bag, who late drove away in a van, according to a report.