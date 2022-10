YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battled a fire at a Youngstown home early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2100 block of Logan Avenue near Lauderdale Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters said that the focus of the fire was near a house, close to a shed.

Crews said that people were evacuated from the house. Firefighters said that no one was injured.

Crews are still on scene investigating.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.