It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning

LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liverpool Township police put out a fire at a vacant house overnight.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Dewey and Clark avenues in Liverpool Twp.

According to the chief, the house has been boarded up for year.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

More stories from WKBN.com: