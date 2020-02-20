Crews battle underground fire in downtown Youngstown

Ohio Edison has been notified. It's not clear how long it will take to repair the line

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters worked Thursday morning to put out an underground fire in downtown Youngstown.

Crews were called just after 9:30 a.m. to the area of Phelps and W. Federal streets.

Smoke was coming from a manhole cover where firefighters discovered an electrical line that was on fire.

Power was shut off to some nearby buildings as crews battled the flames.

The fire is out and Ohio Edison is working to repair the line.

A spokesperson for the utility company said about 18 customers in the downtown area without power. She said all power should be restored by Thursday afternoon.

