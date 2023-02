BRACEVILLE Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Several agencies have been called to a house fire in Braceville Township early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of Nelson Mosier Road shortly after 4 a.m.

The house is a total loss.

Crews have not found anyone in or around the house, but they are still looking.

In addition to multiple firefighters, the gas and electric company as well as the State Fire Marshal have been called to investigate.

Firetrucks are blocking traffic in the area.