WARREN Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews said that one trailer caught fire Monday morning in Weathersfield Township.

Firefighters from Weathersfield Township were called to the 3000 block of Judyth Street around 3:30 a.m.

Crews said that most of the fire has been put out.

Firefighters said that there were no injuries in the fire.

We are still working to find out what caused the fire.