SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Crews were called to a tractor-trailer fire Monday morning along Interstate 80.

The Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted the Mercer East End Fire Department near the 11.5-mile marker of I-80, according to a post on the Shenango Township Fire Department’s Facebook page. The fire was reported just before 5 a.m.

Crews were on the scene for about two hours while extinguishing the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.