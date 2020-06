There was a small fire in the front of the store and in a dumpster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked to control a fire early Wednesday at the Family Dollar store on Market Street.

Firefighters were called to the store near St. Louis Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

The battalion chief said there was a small fire in the front of the store and one in a nearby dumpster. He said it looked like someone may have thrown something through the front door because there was a hole in the glass.

The fire is under investigation.