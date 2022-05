STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews battled a house fire in Struthers on Thursday evening.

A home on the 500 block of Sixth Street went up in flames as the homeowner was sitting on the front porch. The son went into the house and saw it was on fire, so they called 911.

The Campbell Fire Department also responded to help fight the fire.

The second floor of the home was a total loss. The first floor had water damage.

No one was hurt.