Crews battle smoky fire in Lisbon, Route 45 blocked off

Route 45 is blocked off near Lincoln Avenue

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – State troopers are blocking a portion of Route 45 as firefighters battle a large, smoky fire in Lisbon Wednesday evening.

The fire chief said wind caused the fire to keep spreading at a wooden pallet yard, leading them to call for mutual aid from several fire departments.

“It was way beyond the scope of what trucks we had here,” the chief said.

There is no word yet on how the fire started or if there were any injuries.

Route 45 is blocked off near Lincoln Avenue while crews continue to maintain the blaze.

Check back for updates on this developing story.