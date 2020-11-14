Crews battle shed fire in Weathersfield Twp.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire, but the shed was a total loss

Weathersfield Twp. shed fire

Courtesy of Jared Plays

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from multiple fire departments battled to put out a fire in Weathersfield Township Saturday afternoon.

It happened before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Rosalyn Circle.

First News spoke with the homeowner and neighbors, who recalled what had happened.

The homeowner had been mowing. The fire started in the shed after the mower was stowed. A neighbor saw the flames and ran over to tell the homeowner while calling the fire department.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire. The homeowner said that some of the siding of the house was melted as a result of the fire, but the shed was a total loss.

The homeowner also said there was a lot of equipment inside the shed that was also lost.

Nobody was injured.

