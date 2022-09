SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Firefighters from multiple departments respond to a garage fire in Springfield Township Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Brent Road.

Shortly after crews were called, the flames spread to a neighboring home.

With the help of tankers, firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

Firefighters have not confirmed if anyone was hurt