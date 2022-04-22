CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Several crews were called to a house fire in Campbell early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Campbell, Coitsville Township, and Struthers were called to the 200 block of Gordon Avenue just after 3 a.m.

The Campbell Fire Chief said that there was heavy fire coming out of the attic and that there was heavy damage to the attic and floors.

Firefighters said that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.