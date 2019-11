Crews worked Monday to control a fire at a three-story brick structure in Columbiana County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked Monday to control a fire at a three-story brick structure in Columbiana County.

Flames broke out just after 5 a.m. at the building along Glasgow Road in Wayne Township.

Several departments are on the scene.

We don’t know yet if the building was occupied.

