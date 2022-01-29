MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – All animals inside a Mesopotamia barn were able to get out safely after a fire there Saturday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. in the area of Donley Road and state Route 534.

The cold made it very difficult for crews. They went through 10,000 gallons and had to use an alternate fill-up site.

Hay on the second story of the barn caused it to be difficult to control, according to fire Chief Jamie Lazo.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

Lazo said the fire likely started on a wood stove that was inside.

The barn is a total loss.