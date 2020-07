The Youngstown Fire Department was called to a house fire on the city's east side late Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department was called to a house fire on the city’s east side late Tuesday night. Firefighters got the call around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Orrin Ave.

Fire officials said they believe the house is vacant, although neighbors report seeing people frequently come and go.

Officials said the house was locked up when they arrived and the second floor was on fire. They believe it started in the back basement and went up a stairwell.