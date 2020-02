The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

NORTH BEAVER TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in North Beaver Township of Lawrence County Monday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 400 block of South State Line Road around 8:48 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. There is no word yet if anyone was inside the home at the time.

This is still an active scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.