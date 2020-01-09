Crews battle house fire in Elkrun Township

At one point, a half dozen departments had responded to provide water and manpower

ELKRUN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews from several departments were sent out to a house fire in Columbiana County Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened along Dutchtown-School Road, near State Route 7 in Elkrun Township.

At one point, a half dozen departments had responded to provide water and manpower. However, it appears the structure was a total loss.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze or if anyone was injured, but the Red Cross was also on the scene Thursday afternoon to help the victims.