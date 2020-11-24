Crews battle house fire in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a house fire in Beaver Township.
Crews were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to a house on West Middletown Road.
Everyone inside got out safely.
Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.
West Middletown Road is blocked off.
This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 6 for updates.
