Crews battle house fire in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a house fire in Beaver Township.

Crews were called just before 5 p.m. Tuesday to a house on West Middletown Road.

Everyone inside got out safely.

Flames and smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

West Middletown Road is blocked off.

