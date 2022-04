GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Girard firefighters spent most of the Monday night battling flames.

Firefighters said that it happened at a house on Churchill Road in Girard around 10 p.m.

Crews said that 2 adults and 7 kids lived there.

The house is destroyed. Overnight, WKBN saw crews boarding up the house. Firefighters said that the Red Cross was there to help the family.

The cause is still under investigation.