SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews battled a garage fire in Sebring Saturday evening.

It happened on the 800 block of North Johnson Road.

According to Sebring Fire Department said it was a fully involved fire and they are still not sure what happened.

They also said it was a total loss.

Beloit Fire Department supplied mutual aid.

No one was home at the time. Two motorcycles and two cars were in the garage.

The fire caught onto the siding of the house.