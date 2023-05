CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters battle an early morning fire in Campbell.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Gordon Avenue.

When firefighters got on the scene they say flames were all through the house.

Firefighters on the scene said the house is being remodeled so no one was inside at the time.

Firefighters are now working to find out how the fire started.