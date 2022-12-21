YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were sent to a house fire on the East Side of Youngstown Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of South Jackson Street at 11 a.m.

YFD Battalion Chief John Lightly said one person was in the home and that the person made it out safely. He said that several people live in the home.

Lightly said the attack by firefighters limited the fire damage to one room. Lightly said there was smoke and heat damage in other rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

The Red Cross is assisting those who live in the home, according to the Youngstown Fire Department.