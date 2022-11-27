MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An Aqua Ohio official out of the Mahoning Valley says there have been five water main breaks in the past 24 hours that have left some without water for hours at a time.

Jeff LaRue, a spokesman for Aqua Ohio, said crews repaired three water main breaks early Sunday morning between 2 and 7:30 a.m. The breaks left some without water overnight, but LaRue said the main breaks were repaired by 7:30 a.m.

Now, LaRue said Aqua Ohio are dealing with two new water main breaks as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews are on scene of the first break on Park Avenue in Struthers. LaRue said around 20 people are without water. Park Avenue is closed between Moore Street and State Street. He expects the water main break to be fixed by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Once crews are finished with the break on Park Ave., they will head to another break on Lynn Mar Avenue in Boardman for another water main break. This main break has another 20+ customers without water.

LaRue says all these breaks are nothing out of the ordinary this time of year. Large changes in temperature can make the ground move and break the pipes.

LaRue says he expects more water main breaks to come as the winter progresses and deep freezes occur.

This comes after Aqua Ohio crews had to deal with a larger water main break Friday night that sent water spraying into the air.

First News is on the scene and will continue to update this developing story.