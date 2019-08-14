Crews battle fire on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crew worked to control a fire Wednesday at a house on the city’s south side.
Firefighters were called about 6:50 a.m. to a house in the 2500 block of Taft Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire was pouring from the second-story windows.
Fire investigators say someone was staying at the house but was able to get out safely.
The house sustained extensive damage.
Youngstown crews also knocked down a fire about two hours earlier at a house on Woodside Drive. No injuries were reported in that fire.