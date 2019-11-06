Crews battle fire in Youngstown

The building is at Windsor Avenue and Powers Way in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Fire crews responded to a fire in Youngstown Tuesday evening.

The bottom of the building is a vacant storefront, while the top looks to contain an apartment.

Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Jimmy Drummond said no one was in the building at the time of the fire and they don’t believe anyone has lived there in years.

Five fire trucks responded to the fire, from several stations.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.