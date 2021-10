WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews worked Monday morning to control a fire at a house in Warren.

The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Oak Street SW.

People live in the house but no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

The house was engulfed in flames as crews were working to put it out.

A cause has not been determined.