WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person died in a fire in Warren Township Tuesday night.

Crews battled the fire on Layer Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Andy Ellinger, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, confirmed that a person died in the fire. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to a post on the Warren Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, Layer Road SW between Wilda Avenue SW and Risher Road SW was closed while crews were on the scene. As of 2:30 a.m., the area reopened.

Credit: Newton Falls Firefighter Dean Stanley

