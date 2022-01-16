WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived around 10 a.m. to the 3100 block of Howard Street in Warren Township.

When firefighters got to the scene, the garage was totally engulfed and a pickup truck was also on fire. Crews say that they made entry into the house, but they say the homeowners weren’t home.

No injuries were confirmed.

Crews from Warren, Newton Falls, and Lordstown are on the scene. Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.