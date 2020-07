Crews were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a vacant house on the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue

Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked early Thursday to put out a fire at a vacant house in the city.

Firefighters had to crawl onto the roof and cut into it to get to the flames.

Officials say the house has been empty for years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.