Man suffers burns and smoke inhalation in Weathersfield Twp. fire

A neighbor said the homeowner came to his house covered in what appeared to be soot and yelled that his house was on fire

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a fire at a house in Weathersfield Township.

Firefighters were called about 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of Edwards Street.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the house when crews arrived.

A neighbor said the homeowner came to his house covered in what appeared to be soot and yelled that his house was on fire.

“He’s as black as black can be. It’s going fast,” the caller said.

The man who lives at the house said his dog woke him up and that he broke out a kitchen window to get out. He was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to his hands. He was last listed in serious condition.

Multiple fire departments were called in to help.

First News has a crew on the scene. Check back here and tune in to First News at Noon for updates.