BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are out at a fire inside at an apartment in Boardman.

An apartment, at a complex at 413 Rockdale Ave., caught fire Wednesday morning.

Viewers nearby reported hearing the sounds of an explosion.

The fire started in one unit but appears to have caused damages to neighboring units.

An ambulance was called to the scene.

We have a news crew at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.