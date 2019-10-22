Crews battle fire at Youngstown apartment, near station city is considering closing

The fire spread to the house behind it, which briefly caught fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are battling a raging fire at a vacant three-story apartment complex on Broadway Avenue in Youngstown.

The fire spread to the house behind it, which briefly caught fire.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen in the area.

The fire is just three blocks from Station 7, which the city is considering closing in a cost-saving measure. Union representatives criticized this plan, saying the station is one of the busiest in the city and said closing it would hurt response times.

All of the city’s fire trucks, with the exception of one truck, are at the scene.

We have a reporter at the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.