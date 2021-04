Thanks to some neighbors' quick thinking, fire fighters say the fire could have been a lot worse

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Fire Department had a busy Easter Sunday.

They were sent to a house fire where they said a neighbor was able to help buy the department some time.

In a Facebook post, Fire Chief Josh Brown said a boy was outside playing when he saw the fire.

The boy alerted his family and one member took a fire extinguisher to the flames.

The department said the fire could have been a lot worse.

No one was home at the time of the fire.