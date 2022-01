EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters responded to a fire that involved two buildings early Monday morning.

East Liverpool Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Blakely Street just before 4 a.m.

ELFD Assistant Fire Chief Jason Glista said that the fire involved both a duplex and a house. Glista confirmed that one person who was living in the house made it out safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.