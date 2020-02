It happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday

TROY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday morning, multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at a reported dog kennel.

It happened at approximately 5:15 a.m.

The crews arrived to find a fully enveloped garage fire. Two dogs were killed in the fire.

Later, Troy Township Fire Department reported that one of the dogs was pregnant and gave birth while being rescued. They say the mother and seven puppies are doing well.