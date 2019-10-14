First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Crews battle chimney fire in Springfield Twp.

Crews worked early Monday battling a chimney fire in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked early Monday battling a chimney fire in Springfield Township.

Firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. to a house at the corner of South Range and Unity roads.

A passerby saw flames coming from the side of the house and alerted the homeowner.

Everyone got out of the house safely.

Fire Chief Matt Gebhardt said a wood-burning stove ignited the chimney.

The house sustained about $10,000 in damage but is liveable, Gebhardt said.

No injuries were reported.

