AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fire Department was at a house fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of North Navarre Avenue just after 8 a.m.

The fire chief said there was a lot of damage inside the home, so the woman who lives there will be unable to stay there.

No injuries were reported.

Firefights believe the fire started with a candle in the bedroom.