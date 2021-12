YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown crews battled two house fires Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of West Marion Avenue shortly after 10 a.m.

The side of a house and garage were burned. That fire also damaged a house next door.

According to officials, people were in both houses but made it out safely.

Authorities have not confirmed any injuries.

One of the houses has a “For Sale” sign in the front yard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.