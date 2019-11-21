Crestview students receive free eye exams and glasses as part of state program

Since the iSee Program started, over 1,400 students across the state have been treated

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 60 students at Crestview Elementary School are getting new glasses for free.

Local optometrists are doing eye exams this week as part of the Ohio Optometric Association’s iSee Program.

They say nearly 70% of students who don’t pass the school’s vision screening fail to follow up with an eye care provider.

“So if we can’t see, it becomes very difficult to learn. So if that one small step of taking a child to get their eyes examined is overlooked for one reason or another, the child suffers in the classroom,” said Dr. Cheryl Archer, an optometrist.

