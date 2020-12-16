Crestview Schools decide to go remote through middle of January

Local News

In-person classes will resume January 19

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crestview High School has moved to remote learning for a week. Right now, two of their teachers have tested positive for the virus. Other staff members have had to quarantine.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview Local Schools will be going remote through January 18.

In-person classes will resume January 19.

Teachers will have the option of teaching from home or school.

There will be no daycare program during these two weeks.

The after-school program will continue virtually.

Meals will still be delivered, with the exception of January 11 and 18, when there are no classes anyway.

Crestview Schools canceled classes Tuesday because the buildings had no water and some communities were experiencing an internet outage.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com